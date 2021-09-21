Shenendehowa High Damaged Over TikTok Trend! Is Your Kid’s School Next?

COVID-19 is no joke. Both my fiancee and I had it and we are both completely vaccinated. I am disappointed that COVID and the vaccine have become a political statement and not a plight to keep everyone as healthy as possible. Now there is a vaccine that should be available for children ages 5 to 11 by Thanksgiving. Both Ryan's mom and I aren't 100% sure about it just yet.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO