Shenendehowa High Damaged Over TikTok Trend! Is Your Kid’s School Next?
TikTok's "Devious Licks Challenge" has come to New York State and your children might be to blame. This latest social media trend encourages kids to steal and cause damage. Much of this happens at schools such as Shenendehowa High School, specifically the bathrooms. Stalls are being knocked down, toilets clogged, soap dispensers ripped off walls, mirrors smashed, and that is just the beginning.1039thebreezealbany.com
