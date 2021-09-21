Eminem Album Speculation Ramps Up: Is He Dropping Next Week?
Is Eminem about to drop another surprise album next week? His fans are convinced that, yes, he will. And the hints are all adding up. It all started with Fredwreck, one of Eminem's frequent collaborators, who posted an Instagram story of an illustration of Em's old house. His home was the cover of The Marshall Mathers LP 2, so fans immediately rushed to spread their MMLP3 conspiracies. Except, they may be right, because there's even more fuel to this fire.www.hotnewhiphop.com
