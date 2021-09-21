Eminem Album Speculation Ramps Up: Is He Dropping Next Week?

It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."

