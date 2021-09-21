CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Roosevelt Roughriders’ Imarion Kelly

By Geoffrey C. Arnold
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Roosevelt Roughriders have appeared in the Oregon 6A football playoffs twice during Imarion Kelly’s career at the school. The Roughriders made back-to-back postseason appearances in 2018 and 2019, and if Kelly continues to produce strong performances, they may just reach the playoffs again in 2021. Kelly has been on fire in the Roughriders’ first three games, giving Roosevelt (2-1, 1-0 in PIL) a chance to capture the PIL title and a playoff berth.

www.oregonlive.com

