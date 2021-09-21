Everett High student arrested for bringing weapon to school

A 17-year-old boy who brought a weapon to Everett High School this morning has been arrested, according to a statement from the Lansing School District.

This morning at 8:30 a.m. the Lansing School District Department of Public Safety was told that an Everett High School student might be in possession of a weapon.

The school was immediately put into full lockdown.

The student and the weapon were released to the Lansing Police Department.

“This is an excellent example of how the community can come together to help prevent possible violence," Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said. "Thanks to the community, the Lansing School District Public Safety, and the partnership with the Lansing Police Department, the issue was resolved without incident."

