Becoming an Outdoors-Woman offers shooting sports workshop

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman. Photo courtesy University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Learn how to handle firearms safely at a workshop offered by the Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program offered through the College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

The Introduction to Shooting Sports workshop will be held Sept. 25 at the Bill Cook Izaak Walton League property just east of Stevens Point. Designed for beginners, the event is appropriate for anyone who wants to brush up on their shooting skills and learn in a safe environment with the support of other women.

Participants will be introduced to recreational shooting with a variety of firearms, learn hands-on firearm safety handling and principles from certified, patient instructors. Participants will also be coached on one-on-one shooting lessons using rifles, shotguns and handguns.

No experience is necessary. The registration fee is $99 and includes lunch, as well as all equipment – firearms, ammunition and ear and eye protection. Just 15 spots are available. Learn more or make a reservation by calling Peggy Farrell at 715-346-4681 or email peggy.farrell@uwsp.edu.

BOW workshops focus on learning outdoor skills. Workshop activities are balanced between hunting and shooting, fishing and boating, and non-consumptive activities like camping and canoeing. Workshops are designed primarily for women and are learning opportunities for anyone 18 years and older.