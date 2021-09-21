CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Mills, NC

6-year-old told she couldn't play in Hope Mills soccer game because of hair clips and bows

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Colorful clips and bows in a 6-year-old's hair got the attention of officials at a youth soccer game in Hope Mills Monday night. But it's what happened next, before the game started, that concerns the child's parents.

Darialle Marshmon said her husband and daughter returned from the field where the child learned she wouldn't be allowed to play. That official cited the girl's hair as the reason, Marshmon said.

National governing body changes rule after Durham softball player forced to cut hair during game

"I want a formal apology to my family and to my daughter," she said. "She went off the field, crying, confused, six years old: 'I don't understand what's wrong with my hair! I've been wearing my hair this way forever.' Other children, boys and girls had -- they had beads on and they were playing in their game."

Hope Mills Parks and Recreation organized the youth soccer competition.

The girl's father stood up for her after the official told her she wouldn't be able to play.

"And my husband even asked them, 'what needs to be removed so that she can play?' He was like, 'and how about this, we'll take it as a warning about her hair, let her play the game next game, we'll know what to do.' Nobody even offered a solution for her to play in her game," Marshmon said.

Father sues school district for $1 million after staff cut daughter's hair

A father is filing a $1 million federal lawsuit against a Michigan school district. This is why the suit alleges discrimination.

Then, she said, he asked about rules that govern hair during youth soccer games.

"So one of the other volunteers, I'm not sure her name, she comes back with a piece of paper with the rules and regulations on it. It said no jewelry, watches, rings, necklace, hair beads, hair wear of any type, can be worn during the game. My husband explained to them, this is not beads or headwear, these are ponytail holders, and clips, this is what holds her hair together. If they removed it, her hair is going to be all over her head," she said.

ABC11 reached out to Hope Mills. Maxie Dove, the assistant director, responded quickly with phone calls and a PDF of those rules. The girl's mom insists the clips that were in the girl's hair are not covered under the rules.

But a parks and recreations spokesperson said that, while the hair decorations must be "soft material," they will apologize to the family for the way it was handled, and do their best to explain the rules better going forward.

April Miller
8d ago

That was so unfair!! I don't know the reason behind it, but she should've been given a option to take them out. She's only a little girl and should not of been left out like that.. imagine how she felt😕

Rayne Gilmer
8d ago

Hair wear needs to be more specific. I mean, I would take that as clips, hair ties and barrettes but I don't see the reason behind it. Professional soccer players wear their hair back if it's long.

Tony Barefoot
8d ago

Not a distraction...a safety issue. Same reason they can't wear necklaces, piercings in their ears during a game, etc.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

