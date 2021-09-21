Student brings gun to Shelby County elementary school, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student brought a gun to a local elementary school, officials say.

The Shelby County Schools Security Team learned about a student that could be in possession of a gun at Treadwell Elementary, officials said.

Security and school administrators responded and confiscated the weapon without incident.

No students or staff were harmed, officials said.

The school district handled the matter in accordance with state law and district policy regarding weapons.

School staff notified parents about the incident, officials said.

