CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

Student brings gun to Shelby County elementary school, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZIzX_0c3MruXg00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A student brought a gun to a local elementary school, officials say.

The Shelby County Schools Security Team learned about a student that could be in possession of a gun at Treadwell Elementary, officials said.

Security and school administrators responded and confiscated the weapon without incident.

No students or staff were harmed, officials said.

The school district handled the matter in accordance with state law and district policy regarding weapons.

School staff notified parents about the incident, officials said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 7

Quinn2
8d ago

An 8 year old kid brings a gun to school to hurt a teacher. He didnt know how to chamber a round so another 8 year old taught him how to do so. So sad but a true story....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
64K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy