Chad Brendel and David Simone open with Yahoo Sports national CFB writer Pete Thamel to discuss his detailed in-depth look at the Cincinnati program. Luke Fickell, Desmond Ridder, constructing a weeks worth of information into a complete deep dive, the fear it might all be for naught when down 14-0 in Bloomington and everything else that went into the process. From there Dave and Chad take a deep dive into the Notre Dame battle of top 10 teams in South Bend. Offense, defense, special teams, coaches, tailgating, total drink consumption and every other possible angle is covered. We close with a little hoops recruiting, the start of basketball practice on Thursday and a thank you to so many that have reached out in a time of need for the Brendel family. It's the first ever 2 hour BCJ Pod and well worth the listen.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO