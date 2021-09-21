CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting groups express concerns over Ohio redistricting; legal challenge possible

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
Ohio Statehouse Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS — Voting groups are pledging they are not going to give up on their hopes to win fair representation in the Ohio General Assembly.

At a rally in Columbus on Tuesday, advocates said their next step is to launch a legal challenge to the new district maps approved by majority Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

>> New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines

Instead of producing competitive districts, their plan favors Republicans by an even larger measure than current districts. Voters had approved a constitutional amendment to reform the process., but advocates argue, lawmakers did not follow the mandate from voters.

Thomas Ritchie, Sr., with the Dayton AFL-CIO, said, “They didn’t want it drug around in court. They wanted it done right by the people that they elected to carry the message. Well, one thing’s for sure is true today – they cannot trust those people to do the right thing. So, it’s off to the courts. People are going to have to go because we’re not going to allow them to continue their bad behavior.”

>> Ohio’s next battle: Draw new statehouse district maps

Up next, state lawmakers are scheduled to put together new maps for Congressional districts. That will affect Rep. Mike Turner, Rep. Warren Davidson, and Rep. Steve Chabot.

The shapes of their districts could be changing. Lawmakers have until the end of the month to make their first deadline.

ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

