Play it Safe: The Scam OG&E is Warning Customers About

OG&E says scammers are hunting for their next victim and you need to Play it Safe. The company says scammers are calling customers threatening to shut their power off if they don't pay with a pre-paid credit card or meet them somewhere to pay cash. OG&E says they will never ask you for bank or credit card info over the phone. If you are unsure about your overdue bill, log on to your OG&E account or call their official number to verify.