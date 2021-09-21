VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson beats North Oconee in dramatic fashion
Jefferson was caught with its best offensive weapons on the sidelines in the third set Thursday (Sept. 16) at North Oconee. Trailing 13-12 after failing to hold a seven-point lead, and needing a big play to force a rotation, Jefferson finally got it from its young front line. Olivia Burrage and company returned to the court to lead one final charge for Jefferson to win 16-14. Burrage scored the game-winning point on an emphatic block.www.mainstreetnews.com
