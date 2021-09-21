CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, GA

VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson beats North Oconee in dramatic fashion

By Kyle Funderburk kyle@mainstreetnews.com
mainstreetnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson was caught with its best offensive weapons on the sidelines in the third set Thursday (Sept. 16) at North Oconee. Trailing 13-12 after failing to hold a seven-point lead, and needing a big play to force a rotation, Jefferson finally got it from its young front line. Olivia Burrage and company returned to the court to lead one final charge for Jefferson to win 16-14. Burrage scored the game-winning point on an emphatic block.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Dragons#Titans#Chestatee
