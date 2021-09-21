CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gary Marsh Exiting As Head Of Disney Branded TV To Launch Disney-Backed Company With ‘Peter Pan’ & ‘Witch Mountain’ Offshoots, More ‘Descendants’

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

It’s the end of an era for Disney’s kids and family programming. Gary Marsh will be ending his 33-year executive tenure at the company when he steps down as President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Branded Television at the end of 2021. He won’t be leaving Disney though — Marsh will be launching his own production company backed by Disney General Entertainment. Under a rich multiyear production deal, Marsh will be developing content for Disney’s streaming and linear platforms including Disney+, Hulu, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ABC, National Geographic, Freeform and FX.

Marsh is currently finalizing the first projects on the inaugural development slate of his company, including two new Descendants movies, extending the popular Disney Channel movie franchise; the Beauty and the Beast prequel series starring Josh Gad and Luke Evans, which was recently greenlighted by Disney+; as well as projects Tink, a take on Peter Pan‘s Tinker Bell; Witch Mountain, a new installment in the popular Disney franchise for Disney+; and School for Sensitive Souls, an original music-filled animated story. On Beauty and the Best, Marsh joins Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis; on Witch Mountain, a reinvention of Escape To Witch Mountain, he is working alongside writers Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett and producers John Davis and John Fox.

The geneses of the current move to producing is believed to date back nearly two and a half years ago when Marsh, then President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, started conversations with the Disney leadership. Marsh agreed to stay on through Disney’s acquisition of the Fox assets and the company’s subsequent November 2020 reorganization under Peter Rice, Chairman, Disney General Entertainment, which saw Marsh take on an expanded new role as President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Branded Television, overseeing all Disney-branded television content made by Disney General Entertainment for kids, tweens, teens and families, as well as unscripted series and specials.

Rice is said to be zeroing in on Marsh’s successor, with Marsh on board to help with the transition for the rest of the year.

“Gary’s leadership and creative genius have shaped a generation of beloved kids and family programming, and we are forever grateful for the indelible impact he’s made at The Walt Disney Company,” said Rice. “Gary is a valued leader and good friend, and we’ve been talking about this move for years. So when he decided to focus solely on producing after three decades of an amazing executive career, I jumped at the opportunity to keep him among us.”

Marsh joined Disney Channel as an Executive Director of Programming in 1988, steadily rising through the ranks for the last 33 years and held a President title at Disney Channels Worldwide from 2005 until his Disney Branded Entertainment promotion last November.

One of the producers Marsh has worked with in his current role is Melvin Mar, executive producer on Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

“It’s always hard making television shows,” Mar said. “But Gary is one of those rare execs that has a knack for helping you push your creative instincts a little further than you thought possible. He’s supportive from the outset and the direct, honest conversation is what makes you love being in the trenches with him.”

During his executive career, Marsh developed and oversaw such signature Disney Channel franchises as the blockbuster High School Musical and Hannah Montana as well as hit series/movies Lizzie McGuire, Descendants, Phineas and Ferb, Gravity Falls, The Proud Family, That’s So Raven, Jessie, Andi Mack and The Owl House. Additionally during his tenure, he launched the Disney Junior Channel along with such hits as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Doc McStuffins, Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First.

Through the years, Marsh is credited with launching and developing the careers of such young stars as Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Shia LaBeouf, Hilary Duff, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo and Debby Ryan. Programs overseen by Marsh have received dozens of Emmy and Annie Awards, as well as Peabody, Humanitas, Imagen, GLAAD, Gabriel, Christopher and Kid’s Choice Awards.

“For 33 years, I’ve had the greatest job in television,” said Marsh. “The stories we’ve told, the music we’ve created, the stars we’ve discovered, the franchises we’ve built – all of it has entertained and engaged millions of kids and families around the globe. Thanks to the reach of Disney’s streaming platforms, those stories will live forever in the hearts and minds of future generations, alongside all the new stories I look forward to telling. There simply could not be a more compelling or creatively stimulating time to enter the production ranks.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
elizabethton.com

Disney’s Descendants: The Musical at JRT

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is delighted to present to its community a musical comedy based on the ever-popular Descendants movies from the Disney Channel. This production brings to stage the beloved characters and hit songs from the films. The one-act show shares the story of the children of infamous Disney...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debby Ryan
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Zendaya
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Hilary Duff
Deadline

‘Fairfax’: Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White & Peter S. Kim Among Voice Cast For Amazon Animated Comedy

Amazon has unveiled the cast for its upcoming adult animated comedy series Fairfax, setting Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Peter S. Kim (Housebroken) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show) as the main voice cast. The comedy, which received a two-season order from the streaming service, comes from Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, Serious Business, Titmouse and Amazon Studios. The series also has added Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Colton Dunn, John Leguizamo, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons and JB Smoove as guest stars. Amazon has also...
TV SERIES
toofab.com

The Book of Boba Fett Launching December on Disney+

The premiere date appears to coincide with the finale of Hawkeye. "The Book of Boba Fett" will hit Disney+ by the end of the year ... just barely. The streamer confirmed the series will premiere Wednesday, December 20, continuing its new trend away from Friday drops in favor of mid-week debuts for its "Star Wars" and Marvel television series.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Disney Branded Tv#Disney Branded Television#Disney Hulu#Abc#National Geographic#Freeform And Fx#Tinker Bell#Escape To Witch Mountain#Disney Channels Worldwide#Fox#The Walt Disney Company#High School Musical#The Proud Family#The Owl House#The Disney Junior Channel#The Jonas Brothers#Kid S Choice Awards
The Ledger

SEU faculty couple to perform on Disney TV special

Southeastern University string faculty members Ronald and Annabelle Gardiner will perform with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in “The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World.” The program airs Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC. In conjunction with the orchestra, the Gardiners will be performing alongside musical...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to the Met Gala: Former Disney Exec Agnes Chu is Revolutionizing Condé Nast Entertainment

On the second Monday of September, just one week ahead of her one-year anniversary as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Agnes Chu attended her first Met Gala. She walked the red carpet outside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inside, she sat at a table opposite Elon Musk, where she took in a tribute to Broadway and Justin Bieber’s “jaw-dropping” live performance. She also had a bit of a “geeky girl” reaction when meeting “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But beyond the glitz and glamour of celebrity run-ins, Chu’s first Met Gala held larger significance. The...
BUSINESS
Showbiz411

Broadway’s Back But Struggling: Disney’s “Aladdin” Cancels Show After COVID Discovered Among Company

Disney’s “Aladdin” cancelled tonight’s show because COVID cases broke out among the company. It was their second night of resumed performances. Broadway has reopened in earnest with a handful of shows all taking precautions, requiring masks and vaccinations and strict protocols backstage. But even the Genie couldn’t stop COVID. Unclear...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thrillgeek.com

Brand-New Trailer and Poster Debut for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Encanto’

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new trailer and poster this morning showcasing its upcoming feature film Encanto. The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
Variety

‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus. Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
Inside the Magic

Amazon and Disney Launch Exciting “Hey, Disney!” Collaboration

Amazon and The Walt Disney Company are two of the largest corporations on Earth. This makes today’s announcement that the two companies will be partnering for a “Hey, Disney!” collaboration involving Amazon Alexa more than a little bit exciting to those who follow tech news. Per the official Disney Parks...
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Robin Williams Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

If you were asked to name an animated movie starring Robin Williams, then you’d obviously choose Disney’s Aladdin. After all, it’s widely lauded as one of the Mouse House’s best and most beloved efforts, and the iconic actor’s turn as the Genie is arguably the single greatest voice performance in the history of feature length animation.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy