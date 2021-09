Click to learn more about author Andriy Latysh. Businesses today are facing a key turning point in AI adoption and, as such, are perfectly positioned to reach new heights with AI, by gleaning actionable insights, improving operational efficiency, deciphering customer behaviors, and reducing costs. That said, just because an organization is willing to adopt AI does not always mean the deployment process will be trouble-free. The fact is, in many cases, non-IT management may not understand the AI process, which can lead to friction. Adopting AI means also embracing the right mindset. Below are five ways that management in any organization can help facilitate AI implementation.

