iCapital Network builds out alternative investments with Axio acquisition

By Jeff Benjamin
InvestmentNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe alternative investing platform iCapital Network Inc. is adding access to structured notes through the acquisition of Axio Financial. The deal, announced Tuesday morning, will add 250 RIA relationships to the iCapital platform, which currently includes $86 billion worth of investments in 790 alternative products ranging from hedge funds and private equity to venture capital and real estate.

www.investmentnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Investments#Investing#Hedge Funds#Icapital Network Inc#Axio Financial#Ria#Icapitial#The Access Fund#Grayscale Investments
