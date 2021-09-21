iCapital Network builds out alternative investments with Axio acquisition
The alternative investing platform iCapital Network Inc. is adding access to structured notes through the acquisition of Axio Financial. The deal, announced Tuesday morning, will add 250 RIA relationships to the iCapital platform, which currently includes $86 billion worth of investments in 790 alternative products ranging from hedge funds and private equity to venture capital and real estate.www.investmentnews.com
