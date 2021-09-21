John James "Jack" Smith, 91

John James “Jack” Smith of Whitehall passed away Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 with family in Butte. Jack was born on February 2nd, 1930 in Whitehall, to Albert H. and Edith (Hopper) Smith. Jack grew up on the family farm just south of town, with his six siblings and attended Whitehall schools. His school days and childhood were cut short when his mother left their home in his late elementary years. He had to quit school and stayed home to help his father and older brothers run their dairy, which today houses the Jefferson Valley Museum. Jack and family could be found milking cows, feeding calves, along with delivering milk and cream to homes, schools and restaurants in and around Whitehall and Butte.