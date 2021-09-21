Prosperity Group Advisors

According to a 2021 press release from the American Medical Association, private practices are now the minority, signaling a growing trend toward larger medical practices and a movement away from independent physician-owned practices. From 2018 to 2020, the number of independent practices waned by 4.9%. Furthermore, physicians affiliated with practices that have at least 50 physicians increased 2.5% in that timeframe. Rising administrative burdens, inflation-related fee schedule adjustments, and recruiting competition with hospital systems have led many independently practicing physicians to change their current practice protocols. However, the question of how to make those changes can be unclear for many physicians. There are a number of options for independent practices to thrive.

