Barco Reaches 100,000 Digital Projectors Milestone

Bandai Namco is trumpeting the success of JRPG Tales of Arise, declaring it’s already passed one million units sold worldwide. As per the announcement, the milestone makes it the fastest selling entry in the series’ 25-year history. Producer Yusuke Tomizawa thanked fans for their support in a statement accompanying the news. ““We are very proud and humbled to see fans and newcomers reception playing Tales of Arise. Our goal with this title was to open the franchise to as many players as possible while maintaining the Tales of DNA and uniqueness that has allowed the franchise to stay strong for more than 25 years. We would like to thank players for their support.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO