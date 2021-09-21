Barco Reaches 100,000 Digital Projectors Milestone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kortrijk, Belgium, 21 September 2021 – Barco, the world-leading manufacturer of digital projection and innovative visualization technologies, is proud to announce a record achievement in digital cinema manufacturing. Since the first pioneering release of Barco digital cinema projectors in 1999, the company has established itself as the trusted partner and leading provider in cinema technologies resulting in the production of 100,000 digital cinema projectors today. The milestone is testament to the longevity and sustained heritage of innovation shared by Barco, its partners, and the exhibition community.

