Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most respected executives in the hedge fund industry. He founded Duquesne Capital in 1981, but closed the fund in 2010. At the time, the fund had more than $12 billion in assets. Druckenmiller has worked for George Soros as well. Now, Druckenmiller manages his money through a family office. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO