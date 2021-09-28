The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.



Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute is a regional leader in joint replacement and spine surgery.

Mary was dealing with pain and found surgery was her only option. The Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute of orthopaedic surgeons and clinicians recently were recognized for their comprehensive program that includes patient education and postoperative physical therapy for hip and knee replacement surgery.

For more information log onto: https://ctorthostvincents.org/about-us/awards-accreditations