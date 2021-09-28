CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute is a regional leader in joint replacement and spine surgery

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hirYa_0c3MoTj800

The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut.

Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute is a regional leader in joint replacement and spine surgery.

Mary was dealing with pain and found surgery was her only option. The Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute of orthopaedic surgeons and clinicians recently were recognized for their comprehensive program that includes patient education and postoperative physical therapy for hip and knee replacement surgery.

For more information log onto: https://ctorthostvincents.org/about-us/awards-accreditations

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Nationally Recognized Orthopaedic Excellence

If joint pain is slowing you down, jumpstart your life with our advanced joint replacement surgery. With top-of-the-line joint replacement surgery, that is tailored to you. We are committed to bring you the best possible outcomes and getting you back on your feet sooner rather than later. We deliver relief...
HEALTH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

First orthopaedic surgeon from Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi to perform a robotic assisted knee surgery

TUPELO • Dr. Jeb Williams is the first orthopaedic surgeon from the Institute of North Mississippi to perform a robotic assisted knee surgery at the North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center. Williams is a fellowship trained adult reconstruction surgeon. He specializes in joint replacement surgery, specifically hip and knee replacements. This...
TUPELO, MS
Newington Town Crier

SENIOR SIGNALS: Connecticut a leader in supporting home care solutions

We often hear complaints about the State of Connecticut, from taxes to long lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles. However, in the area of paying for home care, the State of Connecticut is a national leader. For several years now, our state has been expanding home care services , including paying for 24-hour care.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Madison County Record

Patient alleges ureter obstruction after surgery at Gateway Regional

EDWARDSVILLE — A Gateway Regional Medical Center surgeon is accused of negligently suturing a patient's ureter during surgery. Brian McKenzie filed a complaint Sept. 10 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Serge Marinkovic, M.D., and Gateway Regional Medical Center, alleging negligence. According to his complaint, McKenzie sought care from...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
susquehannastyle.com

The Face of Outpatient Joint Replacements: Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

If you thought having a streamlined, outpatient joint replacement surgery was too much to ask, think again. Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster is the only ambulatory surgery center in Lancaster, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties offering outpatient hip and knee replacement. Christine Speros, BSN, RN offers a unique service as Outpatient Joint Nurse Navigator.
LANCASTER, PA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

You Are Invited to Learn More About Total Joint Replacement Surgery

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and NRMC Orthopedic Associates are hosting a Total Joint Replacement Breakfast & Learn and Lunch & Learn on Wednesday, September 29th . Presented by NRMC Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Ted Jordan, these seminars will focus on the latest advances in joint replacement surgery and how it is helping patients live life to the fullest. Focused on patient safety and good outcomes, NRMC wants to help you move and feel better. So don’t let arthritic hip or knee pain keep you from living life to the fullest – join us to learn more on how Dr. Jordan is transforming joint replacement surgery at NRMC.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
theislandnow.com

Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset welcomes spine surgeon Derek Ju

Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset, the leading provider of multi-specialty orthopaedic and neurosurgery services across Long Island, announced today the appointment of Dr. Derek G. Ju. Ju is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in spine surgery. He will see patients at the OAM offices in Great Neck and Commack. “We are...
MANHASSET, NY
News 12

Greenwich Hospital begins administering Pfizer COVID-19 third dose and boosters

Greenwich Hospital has begun administering booster and dose three vaccinations at their hospital. The hospital made the announcement Tuesday. Hospital officials say their website is now live where appointments for the shot can be made. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data. They say the first appointment being offered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Replacement#Health Care#Knee Replacement#Physical Therapy#Hartford Healthcare#News 12 Connecticut
juneau.org

Elective surgery update from Bartlett Regional Hospital

In response to the community’s needs, Bartlett Regional Hospital will resume conducting inpatient elective surgeries, effective September 20. “I am excited that we once again can provide this service to our community and surrounding communities,” wrote Chief Nursing Officer Kim McDowell in a letter to primary care providers. Bartlett leadership...
jerseysbest.com

New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute home to Top Doctor Vincent K. McInerney, MD

​Since 1982, numerous professional, Olympic and world-class athletes have been treated at New Jersey Orthopaedic Institute (McInerney Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute), where they have access to cutting-edge research and superb operative and nonoperative care. Vincent K. McInerney, MD, graduated as one of the first sports medicine fellows at MGH/Harvard...
NFL
news3lv.com

Optum Care Orthopaedics and Spine UNLV Endowment

At public universities, an endowment provides ongoing funding for excellence in programming, scholarship, faculty, operations and other important needs. Recently, a substantial endowment was made available to the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. Supporting education and improved health care. Optum, working with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wbaltv.com

The Woman's Doctor: Outpatient knee, hip replacement surgeries

In this Woman's Doctor segment, we are discussing out-patient joint replacement. That means you go home the day of surgery, instead of staying overnight at the hospital. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Kamala Littleton, says Mercy is doing it for knee and hip replacements in otherwise healthy patients, which all started as COVID-19 ramped up.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
hamlethub.com

OrthoConnecticut Has the Answers: What Is Robotic Assisted Spine Surgery?

Robotic-Assisted Spine Surgery conjures up a question mark in most people’s minds. Many people wonder “Is a robot operating on my spine?” The short answer is a firm NO!. Ordinarily, when a person thinks of a robot they picture a little human-like machine that might look like a person and move like a person but it is really an advanced piece of equipment intelligently programmed to perform human tasks. In this case, robotic-assisted spine surgery is performed by a highly trained physician who uses the aid of robotic technology to enhance precision during surgery. A robot supports the surgeon, not the other way around.
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

When spine surgery is the answer

Having a back injury can put a person's life on hold. While most people can find relief through nonsurgical methods like physical therapy, steroid injections and medication management, some patients, including those with spine disorders, may need surgical intervention. Dr. Matthew Neal, a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon who specializes in minimally...
HEALTH
reikirays.com

Dealing with Chronic Spine and Back Pain

Spine, in Sanskrit, is called Meru Danda, after the sacred Mount Meru or Sumeru which is a five-peaked mountain considered as the axial center of all the physical, metaphysical and spiritual universes. Like Mount Meru which is supposed to be the centre around which an entire solar system is supposed to revolve, the spine is supposed to be the axis which acts as a connecting link between the Earth and the cosmos.
HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy