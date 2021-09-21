The Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike challenge looks to raise funds for Colorado trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike challenge has returned to Colorado Springs, and spectators are welcome at the event this year.

The Pikes Peak APEX mountain bike challenge had its inaugural event last September but spectators weren't allowed due to COVID-19 precautions. This year, it's open to viewing.

The event features amateur and professional cyclists from around the world. Last year's third-place overall men’s winner was a pro rider who is a native from Australia and has competed on the global stage.

This year, the race begins on September 23. There are four stages : a 10-mile ride at Palmer Park, a 40-mile trek including Limbaugh Canyon in Monument, another 40-mile stage at Gold Camp Road, and then a final 20-mile stage at Cheyenne Canyon.

The APEX team is also hosting the APEX Outdoor Festival & Expo on Saturday, September 25 at America the Beautiful Park during Stage 3 of the race.

