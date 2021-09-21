Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Belle Meade, Marco Island Airport, Lely Resort, Naples Manor, Royal Palm Hammock, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, East Naples, Golden Gate, Vineyards, Cape Romano, North Naples, Naples Park, Everglades National Park, Fiddlers Creek, Lely, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve and Goodland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.