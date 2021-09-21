CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gary Marsh Exits Disney TV After 33-Year Run

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRrIS_0c3MoB5I00

Gary Marsh is leaving his executive suite following a 33-year career with Disney.

The former Disney Channel topper, who was promoted last year to president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, is stepping down from the post to launch a production company. Marsh, who extended his contract with Disney in 2020, is said to have expressed his desire to move on more than two years ago. Marsh opted to remain with Disney through its acquisition of Fox assets as well as the reorganization that followed.

Marsh will remain at Disney through the end of 2021 and is working with Disney General Entertainment chairman Peter Rice on a transition as sources note a replacement to oversee Disney Branded Television is expected to be announced in the coming days. Staff were informed of Marsh’s departure Tuesday morning via an internal memo from Rice.

“Gary’s leadership and creative genius have shaped a generation of beloved kids and family programming, and we are forever grateful for the indelible impact he’s made at The Walt Disney Company ,” said Rice, who promoted Marsh last year as Disney again reorganized in a bid to prioritize streaming. “Gary is a valued leader and good friend, and we’ve been talking about this move for years. So when he decided to focus solely on producing after three decades of an amazing executive career, I jumped at the opportunity to keep him among us.”

Rice in November tapped Marsh to launch Disney Branded Television, expanding the latter’s purview from kids programming to all non-theatrical Disney-branded TV content made for tweens, teens and families, including live-action and animation. The division serves as a content pipeline for Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. Marsh also was tapped to oversee the Disney+ unscripted content and production teams. The unit is responsible for such shows as the High School Musical update, Monsters at Work and Hulu transfer The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others.

“For 33 years, I’ve had the greatest job in television,” Marsh said in a statement Tuesday. “The stories we’ve told, the music we’ve created, the stars we’ve discovered, the franchises we’ve built — all of it has entertained and engaged millions of kids and families around the globe. Thanks to the reach of Disney’s streaming platforms, those stories will live forever in the hearts and minds of future generations, alongside all the new stories I look forward to telling. There simply could not be a more compelling or creatively stimulating time to enter the production ranks.”

Marsh has developed and overseen the launches of multiple Disney franchises, including the original High School Musical and Lizzie McGuire, Hannah Montana, Descendants, Phineas and Ferb and many more. The executive also launched the Disney Junior channel, launching hits including Doc McStuffins, Elena of Avalon and Sofia the First. Marsh also had a hand in launching the careers of Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Demi Lovato, Shia LaBeouf, Hilary Duff, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo and Debby Ryan, among others.

“Gary is a wonderful collaborator, superb partner and dynamic leader who has a deep passion for film and a keen eye for casting just the right person for a role,” said Jane Startz, an exec producer with whom he worked on Disney Channel’s Sneakerella. “He approaches each new project with enthusiasm and excitement that is infectious, and creates an environment where talent, artists and crew can really excel in their work.”

As part of his Disney-backed development deal, which will see him prep content for across the conglomerate’s portfolio, Marsh is readying two new Descendants movies, the previously announced Disney+ Beauty and the Beast prequel series , Tink, School for Sensitive Souls and Witch Mountain. (Additional details on the slate were not being provided.)

Marsh becomes the latest high-ranking Disney exec to depart the executive ranks at the company following last year’s reorg. Craig Hunegs also exited in May after seeing his role as Walt Disney Television entertainment president change significantly as a result of the streaming-focused restructuring. Hunegs joined Disney from Warners in March 2019 in a newly created role as president of Disney TV Studios, the merged shingle that housed former Fox assets including 20th Television and the former Fox 21 (now Touchstone TV). His responsibilities changed in December following Disney’s studio consolidation as he began working directly with Walden as president of entertainment for Walt Disney Television. Walden has not yet announced a successor for Hunegs.

Additionally, Disney+ head of unscripted Dan Silver departed late last year for a key role at Netflix. Silver went from reporting to Disney+ content chief Agnes Chu, and, following her departure last year, answered to content president Ricky Strauss, who stepped down in January.

One likely candidate to replace Marsh as head of Disney Branded TV is his top lieutenant, longtime casting exec Ayo Davis, who was promoted in November to the newly created position of exec vp creative development and strategy. Davis is a 19-year Disney veteran who at the time of her promotion had been fielding multiple offers outside of the company. Sources say she was being eyed for a role leading casting at Warner Bros. TV, where she would have reunited with former ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey. Disney fought to keep her in the fold.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney Bolsters Unscripted Division With Promotion Of ABC Exec Tiffany Faigus

Tiffany Faigus is moving up the ladder at Disney. The exec, who was previously VP, alternative series and specials, becomes SVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted. She will work across both the network and the Mouse House’s newly launched unscripted production division, which is overseen by Rob Mills. Faigus has been tasked with identifying new ideas and concepts, collaborating with talent and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots and will also be responsible for both increasing Walt Disney Television Unscripted’s output and inventory of owned and distributed unscripted programming across all platforms, as well as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Zendaya
Person
Channing Dungey
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Walt Disney
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“The Book of Boba Fett” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Tv#Live Tv#Disney Branded Television#The Walt Disney Company#The High School Musical#The Jonas Brothers#Disney Channel#Sneakerella#Disney Beauty#Walt Disney Television#Warners#Disney Tv Studios#20th Television
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
ramascreen.com

Interviews: Disney Channel's UNDER WRAPS Stars And Filmmaker

In the anticipation of the reimagining “Under Wraps”movie which will premiere FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney Channel and FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8 on Disney+, I recently had the opportunity to interview director Alex Zamm and also the stars of this new film: Malachi Barton (Marshall), Christian J. Simon (Gilbert), Sophia Hammons (Amy), and Phil Wright (Mummy Harold).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to the Met Gala: Former Disney Exec Agnes Chu is Revolutionizing Condé Nast Entertainment

On the second Monday of September, just one week ahead of her one-year anniversary as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Agnes Chu attended her first Met Gala. She walked the red carpet outside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inside, she sat at a table opposite Elon Musk, where she took in a tribute to Broadway and Justin Bieber’s “jaw-dropping” live performance. She also had a bit of a “geeky girl” reaction when meeting “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But beyond the glitz and glamour of celebrity run-ins, Chu’s first Met Gala held larger significance. The...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Onyx Collective’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Gets Hulu Series Order; Emayatzy Corinealdi To Star, Kerry Washington To Direct

Onyx Collective has given a series greenlight to Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. Emayatzy Corinealdi (Middle of Nowhere) is set to star in the lead role of the legal drama, from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. This marks the first scripted series order for Onyx Collective, Disney’s new curated content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices, led by Tara Duncan, whose output is tailored primarily for Hulu. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case

A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.“We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We are considering our options” at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas dismissed the case against Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on Sept. 23.The judge wrote that while the Caboom character was “reminiscent” of Knievel, “Disney’s use of Evel Knievel’s likeness contains significant transformative elements”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus. Based on the YA book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). Along with Hale, the show stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler. Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy