Tom Hardy Says ‘Venom’ Franchise Has To “Establish Ourselves” Before A ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover Can Happen
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is mere days away from hitting theaters. And you would think the biggest discussion would be how the film finally introduces one of the most popular villains, Carnage, in Marvel history. But nope. All people want to know about is just when Sony’s “Venom” franchise is going to crossover with Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man?” Well, according to actor Tom Hardy, it’s something everyone wants to happen, but there’s no rush, yet.theplaylist.net
