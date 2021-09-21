Tom Hardy Says ‘Venom’ Franchise Has To “Establish Ourselves” Before A ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover Can Happen

It is no spoiler to say that there is now no doubt that the worlds of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and Marvel's Cinematic Universe are about to come together and it is coming "soon" according to the team behind Venom: Let There Be Carnage. With the two properties about to crossover, it seems that this is just the tip of the iceberg for what Sony have planned for the future of their side of Marvel's theatrical releases. As well as the Venom sequel, we also have Morbius arriving in January, and with all that in mind, it seems that Sony are really wanting to push on with plans for a Sinister Six movie sometime in the near future.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO