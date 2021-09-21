Self-proclaimed “sneakerheads” ready to spread shoe love in Baton Rouge with new retail store and exclusive items
Three young local entrepreneurs are prepared to welcome customers of all ages to their first store with a wide assortment of sneakers, clothing, accessories and more. Another Sole Chance is now open at 13188 Perkins Road, Suite B in Baton Rouge. For owners Leonard Fields, Kaleb Cayette and Deeric Robinson, the milestone marks the latest step in their business journey.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 1