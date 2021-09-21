Portraits from Simone Rocha’s Standout London Fashion Week Show
Lead ImageSimone Rocha Spring/Summer 2022Photography by Paul Phung. Yesterday, Simone Rocha staged her first physical show in a year and a half. The show was held in St Bartholomew-the-Great, a medieval church located in Smithfield within the City of London. Founded as an Augustinian priory in 1123, this church has endured 900 years of British history, outlived 41 monarchs and survived – somewhat remarkably – the Dissolution of the Monasteries, the Great Fire of London, the Blitz and yes, the Covid-19 pandemic. Rocha was introduced to St Bart’s by a member of her family during the latter of these events and, building a collection around the idea of baptism, inspired in part by the birth of her second daughter, the setting felt apt.www.anothermag.com
