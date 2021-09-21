CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Portraits from Simone Rocha’s Standout London Fashion Week Show

anothermag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead ImageSimone Rocha Spring/Summer 2022Photography by Paul Phung. Yesterday, Simone Rocha staged her first physical show in a year and a half. The show was held in St Bartholomew-the-Great, a medieval church located in Smithfield within the City of London. Founded as an Augustinian priory in 1123, this church has endured 900 years of British history, outlived 41 monarchs and survived – somewhat remarkably – the Dissolution of the Monasteries, the Great Fire of London, the Blitz and yes, the Covid-19 pandemic. Rocha was introduced to St Bart’s by a member of her family during the latter of these events and, building a collection around the idea of baptism, inspired in part by the birth of her second daughter, the setting felt apt.

www.anothermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Looks Daring in Sheer Black Babydoll Dress and Knee-High Boots at Saint Laurent’s Show During Paris Fashion Week

Blackpink’s member Roseanne Park had fans looking left and right to her daring outfit today during the Saint Laurent fashion show. As the face of the fall ’21 campaign, Rosé has become a main figure in the fashion industry. For the event, the K-pop star donned an emblematic black baby doll sheer dress, tights and a gold chain choker with pearls. To complete her look, Rosé opted for a pair of leather knee-high boots featuring approximately 4-inch heels. Boots are about to become the staple for fall and this essential style has been already spotted on Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Insomnia#Portraits#Augustinian#British#Fed
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Is a Modern-Day Princess in a Sheer Couture Gown & Hidden Heels

Alicia Silverstone is living out the royal dream in high fashion this week. The “Clueless” star tapped designer Christian Siriano for a must-see look, exploring France in a couture design. In the throwback post shared by Siriano today, the look featured a black one-shoulder gown with an asymmetric silhouette and cutouts across the back and torso; sweeping across the ground, the number is formed from a sheer black material under layers of crafted fabric flowers for a textured appeal. Silverstone herself also threw on a coordinating lace bralette and briefs set for coverage under the see-through textile. Also peeking out from under...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Zendaya Looks Flawless in a Plunging Floor-Length Valentino Dress and Classic Louboutin Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Zendaya surprised her fans at the star-studded Venice Film Festival yesterday in classic attire crafted by her stylist, Law Roach. The “Dune” actress arrived in a floor-length white Valentino dress featuring a mile-high slit, lapel collar, belted waist attached with a pink satin ribbon, revealing décolletage and a black blazer. For footwear, the “Spider-Man” star wore a classic pair of Christian Louboutin pumps with a pointed-toe silhouette. Usually, Zendaya opts for Louboutin stilettos as her go-to brand for red carpet events. Last spring, Zendaya modeled a slew of Valentino ensembles, including an all-pink monochromatic outfit with slingback kitten heels. The Disney Channel alum...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Here’s What We’re Carrying In Our Bags When We’re At London Fashion Week

Ah, you can feel it in the air. Just like Mary Poppins arriving with a change in the wind, Fashion Week is upon us with a clack of heels, the click of cameras, and the clink of champagne-filled glasses. As designers, emerging and establish alike, prepare to share their talent and creativity with the world once more, editors and stylists are gearing themselves up to spot the most exciting names and the trends we can’t wait to wear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Best Celebrity Sightings At London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is in full swing! Industry veterans, models and influencers are throwing their support behind a return to physical show formats and parties with a renewed sense of energy – and even better outfits. Here, Vogue takes you behind-the-scenes at the key events on the schedule, including the starriest front rows and the most exclusive post-show bashes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

London Fashion Week 2021: What are the schedule highlights?

September is one of the most important months on the sartorial set’s calendar, with biannual Fashion Week events running in New York, London, Milan and Paris. London Fashion Week 2021 (LFW) starts this Thursday with a series of parties and launches. Collections will then be shown from Friday 17 September through to Tuesday 21 September.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Found: The London Street Style Trends Dominating Fashion Week

Sandwiched between a busy five-day schedule in New York and six full days worth of endless sartorial inspiration displayed by Italian girls in Milan, London Fashion Week flies under the radar compared to its counterparts. And though it might be a more low-key affair, there’s a reason why it remains an integral part of the fashion month circuit — the capital of England birthed noteworthy industry brands such as Burberry, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, after all. And as usual, this season the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is demonstrating what the city’s fashion entails — a perfect blend of elegance, prep, and a hint of edge (think: Alexa Chung).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

TikTok, Clearpay Cohost Dinner for London Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. The fashion crowd gathered Saturday night to celebrate the future of fashion at a dinner cohosted by TikTok and Clearpay for London Fashion Week. Young TikTokers rubbed shoulders with fashion industry veterans and emerging designers, and Clearpay shared its vision with fashion house executives and retailers.More from WWDAnna Mason RTW Spring 2022Roland Mouret RTW Spring 2022The Future Of Fashion Dinner with TikTok and Clearpay For Clearpay’s cofounder Nick Molnar, the youngest Australian self-made billionaire with an estimated net worth of $2.67 billion, London Fashion Week is a perfect platform to showcase how Clearpay can bring...
WORLD
AFP

Back on the catwalk: live shows return at London Fashion Week

Catwalk shows resumed at London Fashion Week on Friday, after previous editions of the landmark industry event were forced online by the coronavirus pandemic. The sight of models and audiences together again was a welcome sight for a country hoping to bounce back after lifting most restrictions in July. A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands, including those from well-established designers such as Britain's Edward Crutchley and Serbia's Roksanda. Irish designer Simone Rocha's brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Fox Has a ’70s-Inspo Moment in Crop Top, Flared Pants and Gold Platforms for Moschino’s NYFW Show

Megan Fox gives a lesson in ’70s influences with her latest look. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress was spotted while attending the Moschino spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week today. Fox donned a blue outfit that incorporated a cropped button-down top and flared trousers. For the shoes, Fox sported a pair of gold platform heels that emphasized the ’70s vibe. When it comes to Fox’s personal fashion tastes, she is known for walking the line of being edgy yet trendy. Her Instagram features photos of her in oversized outerwear, intricate bodysuits and lacy separates. Fox typically slips on chic pumps, sandals and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

Rixo's New Collection Just Debuted At London Fashion Week – And You'll Want It All

'We wanted these pieces to make people feel amazing – and happy,' says Henrietta Rix, one half of the design duo behind Rixo. Her co-founder is Orlagh McCloskey, with whom she lived for four years before the pair started Rixo from their student house. Six years later, the brand has been worn by everyone from Margot Robbie to Sandra Bullock – and they're just getting started. Today, Rixo debuted its spring/summer 2022 collection at London Fashion Week, heralding the return of fashion shows after a turbulent year and a half for everyone.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy