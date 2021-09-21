Suspended Attorney Files Lawsuit as ‘Pro-Choice Plaintiff’ Against Texas Doctor Who Defied State Abortion Ban
A second civil lawsuit was filed Monday against a Texas abortion doctor who admitted that he violated the Lone Star State’s sweeping abortion ban. The ban, best known by its legislative moniker S.B. 8, took effect Sept. 1 after the Supreme Court of the United States refused to block it from taking effect. S.B. 8 prohibits abortions for any reason whatsoever — including in pregnancies which resulted from rape — after an embryo’s cardiac activity is detectable. Generally, that occurs approximately six weeks into pregnancy. S.B. 8 also allows anyone anywhere in the United States to file a claim alleging a violation.lawandcrime.com
