CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Suspended Attorney Files Lawsuit as ‘Pro-Choice Plaintiff’ Against Texas Doctor Who Defied State Abortion Ban

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A second civil lawsuit was filed Monday against a Texas abortion doctor who admitted that he violated the Lone Star State’s sweeping abortion ban. The ban, best known by its legislative moniker S.B. 8, took effect Sept. 1 after the Supreme Court of the United States refused to block it from taking effect. S.B. 8 prohibits abortions for any reason whatsoever — including in pregnancies which resulted from rape — after an embryo’s cardiac activity is detectable. Generally, that occurs approximately six weeks into pregnancy. S.B. 8 also allows anyone anywhere in the United States to file a claim alleging a violation.

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

In Attempt to Fend Off DOJ Lawsuit, Texas Argues Patients Are ‘Stimulating’ Interstate Commerce by Fleeing to Other States for Abortions

The State of Texas on Wednesday filed a scheduled motion to dismiss litigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over S.B. 8, the Lone Star State’s sweeping abortion law which financially discourages doctors from performing pregnancy-ending procedures when cardiac activity occurs after approximately six weeks of embryonic development. The hotly...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Law.com

First Civil Lawsuit Under Texas Abortion Law Filed by Disbarred Attorney

A disbarred attorney filed what appears to be the first civil lawsuit against Texas' abortion law. The lawsuit targets a San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in violation of the law. It creates a new legal test for the law, which is already being challenged by the...
LAW
KTVN.com

Texas Doctor Says He Defied State's Near-total Abortion ban

A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people seeking to test the legality of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Pro Choice Plaintiff#Sec#Plaintiff#Washington Post#The Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Seventh Circuit#The Executive Committee#Aba
texasbreaking.com

Doctor Defies Texas Abortion Law, Risks Lawsuits For ‘Duty of Care’

A doctor from Texas publicly has admitted that he performed an abortion just a few days after the state’s new six-week abortion ban (Senate Bill 8 or Heartbeat Act) took effect on Sept. 1. According to an opinion piece written by Dr. Alan Baird for The Washington Post, he claimed...
LAW
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Department of Justice gets it right regarding the Texas abortion law

The U.S. Department of Justice is prioritizing a commitment to the Constitution which gives the right to an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court made the wrong decision in refusing to block the Texas abortion law, as Justice Stephen Breyer and many other legal experts have said. In opposition, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland contends that the law is unconstitutional, and the Department of Justice is now pursuing appropriate action in bringing a lawsuit against the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Houston Press

DOJ Asks Judge To Block Texas' Abortion Law, While Women Seeking Abortions Are Driven Out of State

One sexual assault victim had to travel to Oklahoma to get the abortion now forbidden to her by the new draconian Texas abortion law that went into effect September 1. “I provided an abortion to [a] woman from Texas who had been raped and could not get an abortion in Texas because of SB 8,” Dr. Joshua Yap from Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma wrote in a filing supporting the Justice's Department challenge to the Texas action.
LAW
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — This week the Supreme Court announced that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of medical emergencies. The news was the latest bit of evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues in the months ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Which Banned ‘Genetic Abnormality’ Abortions

A federal district court judge in Arizona on Tuesday evening partially blocked a statewide abortion ban. The ban, known by its legislative moniker Senate Bill 1457, was due to take effect Wednesday. The bill sought to ban abortions which resulted from “a genetic abnormality of the child.” It created felony-level criminal penalties for people who perform, solicit, or in some cases fail to report the termination of a pregnancy for genetic reasons.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy