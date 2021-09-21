Global CO2 emissions from wildfires reached record highs this summer, satellite data shows
After five days of wildfires in southern Spain, thousands of hectares are still burning while six communities remain evacuated.
After five days of wildfires in southern Spain, thousands of hectares are still burning while six communities remain evacuated.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0