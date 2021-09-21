Global CO2 emissions from wildfires reached record highs this summer, satellite data shows

The hypocrites in Canberra blame the big emitters India and China for climate change, but the coal they are burning is ours. We dig the stuff out of the ground, sell it overseas, and wash our hands of the outcome. We claim to be low-carbon emitters, but it just isn’t true if you take into account Scope 3 emissions. Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions come from how we produce here and how we burn here. Scope 3 covers the emissions after our product reaches its goal (the coal-fired power station in China, for example).

INDIA ・ 10 DAYS AGO