Environment

Global CO2 emissions from wildfires reached record highs this summer, satellite data shows

By Daisy Dunne
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago



After five days of wildfires in southern Spain, thousands of hectares are still burning while six communities remain evacuated.

CleanTechnica

Australia Claims 1.2% of Global CO2 Emissions — Should Be 10%

The hypocrites in Canberra blame the big emitters India and China for climate change, but the coal they are burning is ours. We dig the stuff out of the ground, sell it overseas, and wash our hands of the outcome. We claim to be low-carbon emitters, but it just isn’t true if you take into account Scope 3 emissions. Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions come from how we produce here and how we burn here. Scope 3 covers the emissions after our product reaches its goal (the coal-fired power station in China, for example).
INDIA
Henry County Daily Herald

Northern Hemisphere's summer of wildfires let off record-breaking carbon emissions

The amount of carbon emitted from severe wildfires that tore across many parts of the Northern Hemisphere this summer broke records, according to data from the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service published Tuesday. Intense blazes, including fires in hotspots in the Mediterranean, North America and Siberia, let off more...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Australian 'Black Summer' wildfires produced almost twice as much CO2 as all Australians in a year

The Australian summer of 2019–2020, also known as the "Black Summer," was characterized by a series of devastating wildfires. Researchers from VU University Amsterdam and SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research have determined the amount of CO2 released by these fires using satellite data. The wildfires produced nearly twice as much CO2 as Australia's annual fossil fuel consumption. The research was published in Nature.
ENVIRONMENT
#Co2 Emissions
Space.com

Satellites watch Australian wildfires trigger CO2 booms and ocean algal blooms

Wildfires can affect the oceans and satellites can see it all unfold. Australian wildfires released more than twice as much carbon dioxide in the 2019-2020 season than expected, scientists are realizing based on new analysis of satellite data. And the emissions likely triggered vast algal blooms in the Southern Ocean covering an area the size of the Sahara Desert. That's according to two new studies that use satellite data to show the complicated ways in which Earth is responding to climate change in an era of worsening wildfires.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rapid climate action could save 1.8 billion people from facing tropical storms by end of century, study says

Rapid climate action could spare nearly two billion people from being exposed to tropical cyclones by the end of the century, a new study concludes.The research finds global heating and population growth will cause millions more to face major tropical cyclones, known as hurricanes in the North Atlantic and typhoons in the northwest Pacific Ocean, over the coming decades.However, meeting the Paris Agreement’s aspiration of limiting heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels would see 1.8 billion people spared from storm exposure, when compared to a scenario based on countries’ current climate pledges, the study finds.“Rapid climate action can save...
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

Negative CO2 emissions are possible with new Aussie technology

Southern Green Gas Ltd (SGG) and Swiss Re, one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of risk-based transfer, have agreed to collaborate on Carbon Removals initiatives in Australia involving Direct Air Capture of CO2 (DAC). The collaboration comes as SGG advances the development of its...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

U.S. natgas rise to 7-year high on record global prices

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed more than 2% to a seven-year high on Tuesday as record global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. Traders noted prices were volatile - rising over 10% early in the session for a second day...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis – live: Supplies could return to normal ‘in coming days’ says industry as pump prices soar

The lorry driver shortage in the UK is a consequence of Brexit and low wages, according to the man set to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor.Olaf Scholz, leader of the SDP, said the free movement of labour was an EU benefit that the UK had chosen to leave behind.“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union. Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that,” he said.Many petrol stations around the UK remain dry and unions have called on the government to use emergency powers to give...
TRAFFIC
mansionglobal.com

Asking Prices in the U.K. Reach Record High, but Growth Is Slowing

U.K. home sellers have been asking for more for their properties than ever before, but that may be starting to turn around, according to a report Monday from Rightmove. The average listing price for a property rose to £338,462 (US$​​462,821) in September, ticking up 0.3% compared to August and 5.8% compared to the same time in 2020, the data showed.
MARKETS
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Largest Underwater Eruption Ever Recorded Gives Birth to Massive New Volcano

A huge seismic event that started in May of 2018 and was felt across the entire globe has officially given birth to a new underwater volcano. Off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte, a gigantic new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, a prominence that hadn't been there prior to an earthquake that rocked the island in May 2018. "This is the largest active submarine eruption ever documented," the researchers wrote in their paper. The new feature, thought to be part of a tectonic structure between the East African and Madagascar rifts, is helping scientists understand deep Earth...
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Higher price for CO2 lowers Europe's CO2 emissions during the pandemic

Public life and economic activity was reduced to a minimum as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the demand on the energy market. Energy consumption and CO2 emissions fell sharply to levels never seen before in times of peace. This reduction, however, was not constant in all regions, as CO2 emissions in Europe fell lower than those in other regions on the planet. Economists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and in Switzerland have been investigating how the reduction in demand for energy affected CO2 emission levels in Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: Transform Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market Challenges in significant change. Global Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
SOFTWARE
watchers.news

Deep M6.1 earthquake hits central Sea of Japan

A deep earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.1 hit the central Sea of Japan at 08:37 UTC (17:37 JST) on September 29, 2021. The agency is reporting a depth of 400 km (248 miles). The USGS is reproing M6.1 at a depth of 367.7 km (228 miles). The epicenter...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

