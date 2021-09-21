The Big Change Wilmer Valderrama Says Is Coming To NCIS

There's a lot of changes coming to Season 19 of "NCIS." Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and newcomer Katrina Law stopped by "The Talk" on September 20 to share what viewers can expect. Murray fueled a lot of excitement: ​​"We start right where we left off. We're looking for boss. We're trying to figure out what's going on," he said. "We're 19 seasons in. A lot of times, you know, a show that's that far in starts to rest on its laurels a little bit, we don't do that."