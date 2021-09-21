Daniel Craig Isn’t Sure A Female Bond Should Happen: “There Should Simply Be Better Parts For Women”

Daniel Craig said that he doesn’t think there should be a female James Bond iteration, but hopes instead to see a woman lead her own, similar franchise. The actor is about to debut in his final run as the legendary spy in the upcoming film "No Time To Die," and now he’s thinking about the future of the franchise and where it will go in his absence. For years, there have been calls to see a woman take on the lead of the franchise and the 53-year-old actor shared his unfavorable thoughts on the idea.

