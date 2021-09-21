Daniel Craig Isn’t Sure A Female Bond Should Happen: “There Should Simply Be Better Parts For Women”
It would appear that, after a year-and-a-half of delays, “No Time to Die” is really going to hit theaters in October. And with that, fans of James Bond will witness Daniel Craig’s swansong as the superspy 007. This all begs the question, “Who’s going to take over the role of James Bond after Craig leaves?” Well, the actor himself isn’t quite sure but he doesn’t think it should be a woman.theplaylist.net
