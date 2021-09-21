COVID In New Orleans Public Schools: See Cases, Quarantines, Positivity Rate Post-Ida
This story has since been updated as of Tuesday evening to include information from the NOLA-PS school district and its school board meeting. Of the more than 13,500 public school students and staff that participated in New Orleans' new COVID-19 testing program last week, about 1% tested positive, the district said Monday in its first data update since Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29.www.wwno.org
