Malta, MT

Knudsen gives a voice to locals in BLM, APR, grazing proposal

By Pierre Bibbs
phillipscountynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontana Attorney General Austin Knudsen stopped by the Malta High School Auditorium last Wednesday, September 15, at 6 p.m., to give citizens a chance to comment on a grazing issue that involves Bison, the American Prairie Reserve, and the Bureau of Land Management. The PCN caught up with Montana AG...

Daily Montanan

Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management

As former members of the Montana Fish  Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. For the record, we all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe […] The post Montana Legislature, governor and FWP Commission undermine ethical wildlife management appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICS
phillipscountynews.com

TC Energy Begins Pipeline Removal in Montana

In June, 2021, TC Energy cancelled its Keystone XL Pipeline project. A decision that was ultimately made in January, once President Joe Biden removed the permit it needed to cross into the U.S. from Canada. TC Energy provided details of its plan in an August 14 document filed in Montana...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana judges defend Judicial Standards Commission at legislative hearing

Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath and 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan appeared before the Law and Justice Interim Committee on Tuesday to discuss the Judicial Standards Commission, a body the committee is studying for possible reform during the 2023 legislative session and was the subject of Republican scrutiny during the last […] The post Montana judges defend Judicial Standards Commission at legislative hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MALTA, MT

