Knudsen gives a voice to locals in BLM, APR, grazing proposal

Information on a proposed $4.5 billion liquid carbon pipeline held the attention of Dickinson County residents for nearly two hours Thursday. Summit Carbon Solutions intends to construct some 2,000 miles of pipeline across five Midwest states in order to carry carbon dioxide produced at ethanol plants to underground wells such as one such site near Bismarck, North Dakota. About 20 miles of the proposed Midwest Carbon Express would be located in the eastern side of Dickinson County. The Green Plains ethanol plant in Superior would be located near a junction joining two branches in southern Minnesota with an east-west branch planned for Clay County. Summit officials at Thursday's meeting said they expect the pipeline, which they said would be the largest carbon capture project in the world, will help bolster the ethanol industry and, by extension, benefit Iowans by allowing ethanol to be sold at a premium.

DICKINSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO