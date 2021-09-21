Kent State opens the 2021-22 men's basketball season Nov. 12 at Xavier

A season opener at Xavier and a December visit to West Virginia highlight the 2021-22 Kent State men's basketball schedule, which was released on Monday. The Golden Flashes will open the new season on November 12 by visiting the Musketeers. Kent State's lone road trip of December will be to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on the 12th. KSU head coach Rob Senderoff earned his first victory as a head coach when the Flashes won at West Virginia on Nov. 5, 2011.