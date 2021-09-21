CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, OH

Kent State opens the 2021-22 men's basketball season Nov. 12 at Xavier

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA season opener at Xavier and a December visit to West Virginia highlight the 2021-22 Kent State men's basketball schedule, which was released on Monday. The Golden Flashes will open the new season on November 12 by visiting the Musketeers. Kent State's lone road trip of December will be to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers on the 12th. KSU head coach Rob Senderoff earned his first victory as a head coach when the Flashes won at West Virginia on Nov. 5, 2011.

www.timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Kent, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Kent, OH
Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Kent, OH
College Sports
City
Florida, OH
Akron, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
Basketball
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
James Madison

Comments / 0

Community Policy