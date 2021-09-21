CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Small Bear Sighted in Paso Robles Neighborhood

 8 days ago
Paso Robles Police Department could not find the bear after a report was made

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a report of a small-sized brown bear roaming a Paso Robles neighborhood.

On Mon. Sept. 20, a bear was seen on a Ring camera around 9:20 p.m. in the neighborhood of Panorama Drive behind Flamson Middle School by Nacimiento Drive.

PRPD was contacted and searched for the bear but could not find him.

Paso Robles Press reached out to Fish and Game for standard procedures if the bear is sighted again. We will update our report as information becomes available.

If you see the bear, you are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805)237-6464.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

