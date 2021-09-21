CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Can You Watch The Many Saints Of Newark If You've Never Seen The Sopranos?

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, "The Many Saints of Newark" arrives in both theaters and on HBO Max. The feature film is a prequel to "The Sopranos," the groundbreaking HBO series that ushered in the era of peak TV. Younger versions of several characters from the show appear here, as do numerous locations. With all that in mind, you might be wondering: "Can I see this movie if I've never watched 'The Sopranos'?" Well, first of all, if you are asking that question, let me just say: you should really watch "The Sopranos." The hype is real – the show is as good as you've heard, if not better. Even if you don't like mafia-themed entertainment, the series goes beyond that – it's a deconstruction of that sort of story, while also serving as a commentary on toxic masculinity in America. That said, if you're hoping to catch this movie when it arrives next weekend, you're probably not going to be able to binge through all six seasons (86 episodes total) of "The Sopranos" by then. Luckily, I've seen the film – my review is right here – so I can tell you, dear reader, how well-versed in "Sopranos" lore you need to be beforehand.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Inside the ‘Sopranos’ Prequel With Star Alessandro Nivola

When The Sopranos ended in 2007, a great many fans screamed bloody murder. It wasn’t just because the pop culture sensation that TV Guide Magazine, in 2013, called the best television show ever, had closed up shop after six seasons; it was the way it ended. There was Tony Soprano (played by three-time Emmy winner James Gandolfini), sitting in a booth in Holsten’s ice cream shop and diner in Jersey with some unseen fate seemingly approaching in the darkness. Would we ever find out what happened to TV’s ultimate king-sized and analyzed mob boss?
NEWARK, NJ
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to a preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark”

If you miss “The Sopranos,” we’ve got some good news for you. New Line Cinema’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” the much-anticipated film prequel to the show, is coming out October 1st in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX. Our partners at Warner Bros. Entertainment have furnished a special prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text TONY to 515151 for your chance to win four tickets to a special preview screening of “The Many Saints of Newark” at AMC The Grove 14 movie theaters, plus a $100 VISA gift card! Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
MOVIES
Daily Mail

A fun mobster flick with 'moments of magic' but can it compete with the original? Fuggedaboutit! Critics are left cold by Sopranos prequel Many Saints of Newark after it fails to delve into Tony's rise to power

Critics have been disappointed by The Sopranos prequel Many Saints of Newark which they say fails to chronicle Tony's rise to power and spends half the movie focusing on the iconic TV mobster's childhood. The movie was marketed as starring the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael, as a young Tony...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Many Saints Of Newark#Saints#The Sopranos#Hbo
/Film

The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.
TV & VIDEOS
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Psychological Horror Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

Two young girls, Helen and Anne, spend time in a lonely and idyllic country estate. Only the handyman Brady is still there, but Helen, whose home it is, completely ignores Brady. However, after a short time Anne imagines that someone is still in the house. She hears footsteps and laughter, and besides, there seems to have been a certain friend named Cora once, but she seems to have disappeared. Helen occasionally sees Cora in the mirror, or in brief visions, but what actually is going on?
MOVIES
IGN

How the Sopranos Got Supercharged By the Birth of Binge-Watching

In the 20 years since The Sopranos premiered on HBO, TV has never been the same. With the release of The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max, we're looking back at the legacy of the Sopranos and how the birth of binge-watching supercharged the show's success and helped jumpstart a new golden age of TV.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great 2000s Sci-fi Films You’ve Probably Never Seen

Did you ever wonder why that, every time you want to see a sci-fi movie, you always go back to the usual ones? Maybe because you think that the golden age of the sci-fi genre is past and gone. Maybe because you dont want to look interminably for new undiscovered pictures.
MOVIES
/Film

Sesame Street: Release Date, Cast, And More

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to "Sesame Street?" The hit children's educational series is getting another feature treatment, this time focusing on what happens when the "Sesame Street" favorites step outside of their neighborhood and enter unfamiliar territory. The project has experienced a number of delays between conflicting schedules and the pandemic, but here's everything you need to know before the film's release.
MOVIES
/Film

Operation Mincemeat First Look: Netflix's Film Sounds Like Weekend At Bernie's Meets WWII

I know what you might be thinking. "Ugh, another stuffy World War II movie?" If you've seen one, you've seen them all, amIright? There's nothing new under the sun, modern filmmaking is dying from a lack of creativity, etc. Well, I'm here to tell you that this well hasn't completely run dry just yet. Netflix has acquired the rights to a new film based on the shockingly true story of one of the most incredible events to take place during the war.
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Vintage Photos of Celebrities in Paris You've Never Seen Before

Way before Emily in Paris, there was Jackie Kennedy in Paris. Marlon Brando in Paris. Elizabeth Taylor in Paris…the list goes on and on. France was—and still is—a major hot spot for the world's biggest stars, with its rich history, trendsetting fashion, and romance aplenty. From Sophia Loren shoe shopping at Christian Dior to Goldie Hawn and Steven Spielberg looking very flirty while roller skating, these are the best snaps of Old Hollywood icons and beyond taking in the City of Love.
PHOTOGRAPHY
/Film

Another Macbeth This Way Comes, Starring Daniel Craig On Broadway

"Macbeth" is slated to run for 15 weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, with previews beginning on March 29, 2022, and opening night set for April 28, 2022. "Macbeth" will be directed by Sam Gold, whose helming of "Fun Home" won the 2015 Tony Award for best direction of a musical. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
MOVIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy