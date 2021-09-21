CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jennifer Arcuri claims people knew Boris Johnson had ‘crush’ on her while mayor of London

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14G8Re_0c3MlZ8700

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri has claimed people knew Boris Johnson had a “crush” on her, but claimed it had “no bearing” on her business pursuits.

Ms Arcuri, who attended trade missions with Mr Johnson during his tenure as mayor of London, has previously claimed she had an intimate relationship with the now prime minister between 2012 and 2016.

Her comments came amid a hearing by the Greater London Assembly probing how businesses become involved in the GLA in relation to overseas visits and opportunities to receive taxpayer-funded sponsorships.

A separate inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found no evidence the then-mayor influenced the payments of thousands of pounds to the US businesswoman and said it would not launch a criminal investigation in 2020.

However, it suggested Mr Johnson would have been “wise” to declare a conflict of interests, suggesting failure to do so could breach the Nolan principles of conduct in public life. The prime minister’s previous press secretary has claimed he acted with “honesty and integrity” in his relations with Ms Arcuri.

Facing questions from the London Assembly’s oversight committee on Wednesday over her former relationship with the mayor and whether his office were aware, she said: “I don’t necessarily want to go into answering personal details”.

However, she went on: “It was not so much that people knew about my secrets anymore than I knew of theirs – I could name at least three high profile figures.

“People knew that there was an interest of the mayor in me, that he had somewhat of a crush on me when we went to events, everyone could see the dramatic difference of this man when I entered the room.

“There was not ever a time where I felt I had to say anything — people kind of assumed what they wanted, but there was never any discussion about any of it.”

Asked whether people in the mayor’s office were aware and whether they should have declared anything, Ms Arcuri went on: “Whether or not they assumed whatever they wanted, it didn’t change the fact that really Jennifer Arcuri was the most annoying, perseverant hustler.

“My relationship with the mayor, or non-relationship, had really no bearing in my complete pursuit of London and my ability to build a business.”

Ms Arcuri said she formally attended a trade mission to Malaysia in 2014, adding others weren’t “mentioned in the press”, including a cyber-select mission to Washington DC, and a trade mission to San Francisco.

“I would just go and show up and find my London friends,” she said. “Because that’s what it takes to build a business.”

She later added: “The mission I remember being a formal delegate on was the one to Malaysia, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur.”

Pressed on whether she offered her opinions or ideas with the mayor on how trade missions could be improve, Ms Arcuri added: “I am definitely one to give my opinions. I gave my opinions on many things.

“Things like the trade missions were not on my agenda of issues to discuss. He asked ‘how was the trade mission, was it beneficial for you?’ and I would say yes, all is well, and that would be the end of it. There would be never any kind of discussion beyond that. I would never go in details.”

Speaking earlier this year, Mr Johnson’s former press secretary said: “Of course the prime minister follows the Nolan principles when conducting himself in public life.”

Asked whether Mr Johnson would be prepared to give evidence to the GLA’s oversight committee, she replied: “I’m just not going to get into these hypotheticals. An independent body has looked at this in depth and found no case to answer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s dismissive comments on the fuel crisis are a new low

On BBC Radio 4, I heard harrowing accounts from people struggling to get relatives to essential chemo appointments, struggling to get vulnerable children to hospital and struggling to provide essential care for others, because they could not buy petrol. Boris Johnson has responded to the fuel crisis by saying: “I...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Starmer calls Johnson a 'showman with nothing left to show'

Labour leader Keir Starmer has attacked Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his keynote speech at the party’s conference in Brighton on Wednesday (29 September), calling him a “showman with nothing left to show”. Starmer said he didn’t think Johnson was a bad person, but said he thought he was a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Arcuri
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
POLITICS
Daily Mirror

Angela Rayner challenges Boris Johnson to sit down with her over 'Tory scum' row

Angela Rayner today challenged Boris Johnson to sit down with her after Tories were left furious with her for calling them “scum”. The Mirror revealed how Ms Rayner told a late-night North West Labour reception: "We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute vile [inaudible] Banana Republic, vile, nasty, Etonian [inaudible] piece of scum.”
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, claims Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Boris Johnson asked Brazil for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of a food product lacking in the UK, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.Mr Bolsonaro did not name the particular product – but said he had passed Mr Johnson’s request to his agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England,” the president said on his weekly webcast to supporters.A No 10 spokesperson disputed Mr Bolsonaro’s account – saying it was not the UK delegation’s recollection of the conversation between the leaders, without giving further details.The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of London#Greater London#Uk#American#Gla#Iopc#The London Assembly
BBC

Boris Johnson at the UN fact-checked

Prime Minster Boris Johnson has been addressing the UN General Assembly, ahead of its 26th annual Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) next month. He made a number of claims - we have checked a selection. 'We have cut our greenhouse-gas emissions by 44% in the last 30 years...
WORLD
The Independent

Energy regulator rejects Boris Johnson’s claim of ‘short-term’ gas crisis, with UK in ‘unprecedented territory’

The energy regulator has rejected Boris Johnson’s claim that the gas shortage is “a short-term problem”, refusing to predict how long the crisis will last.The prime minister raised eyebrows when he rejected warnings of a cost-of-living crisis this winter, insisting “spikes in gas prices” – like food supply problems – will soon be over.But Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem’s chief executive, refused to echo the prediction, telling MPs. “It’s extremely difficult to predict the future of the gas price.”He pointed to “unprecedented changes over the last few months” – which had seen the wholesale price leap by almost 6 times over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailynewsen.com

Boris Johnson boasts the best relationship in decades with Washington

Propelled by the announcement of the Aukus military alliance with the United States and Australia, the "Premier" Boris Johnson has jacked up "the best relationship in decades" with Washington before his meeting with President Joe Biden in the White House. "Our relationship has not been managed for a long time, but it is fantastic," the conservative leader added. "We can coincide in all kinds of things."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Singapore
whdh.com

Boris Johnson admits he has six children

(CNN) — Boris Johnson has finally admitted that he has six children, a question he has previously dodged in numerous interviews and press conferences. The British Prime Minister, speaking to NBC’s Today show on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, was asked by an interviewer if he had six children, to which he replied “yes.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Christmas is on’: Boris Johnson denies people will struggle this winter

Boris Johnson has said he does not accept that people will struggle this winter because of the rising cost of living and the hit to incomes from the end of furlough and the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit.And the prime minister insisted that “Christmas is on”, amid concerns that a spike in Covid cases, rocketing energy prices, welfare cuts and disruption to supplies of food and toys could spoil the celebrations for a second year in succession.The prime minister fuelled concerns about the festive season earlier this week when he said that it was not his plan to cancel Christmas,...
BUSINESS
goodmenproject.com

‘People Need Facts on Climate’ From Boris Johnson

In an uncompromising message directed at the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, an independent advisory group has told him he must rapidly “level with people” over the facts on climate. The advisers say Johnson needs to do this within a matter of months, before the UK hosts the UN climate...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Boris Johnson dismisses fears over tough winter

Boris Johnson has said people should not worry about putting food on the table this winter, amid surging energy prices and a cut to universal credit. The prime minister told BBC News: "I don't believe people will be short of food - and wages are actually rising." It comes after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Joe Biden keeps Boris Johnson guessing

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden likes to play hard to get with Boris Johnson — but shows just enough love to keep the "special relationship" between the U.K. and U.S. alive. The Biden White House hasn’t forgotten how Johnson cozied up to former President Donald Trump, who embraced Brexit. Nor can it ignore the British prime minister's history of eye-opening comments about U.S. political figures linked to Biden. He once questioned whether former President Barack Obama’s part-Kenyan ancestry predisposed him to a “dislike of the British Empire” and compared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to “a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital.”
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson claims Dutch PM has offered to mediate on Northern Ireland protocol

Boris Johnson has warned that the post-Brexit issues with Northern Ireland "can't go on forever" as he claimed the Dutch Prime Minister has offered to mediate on the issue. Brexit minister Lord Frost has argued that the threshold of triggering Article 16 of the protocol, which would effectively tear up parts of the deal he negotiated, has been met.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

261K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy