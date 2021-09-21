CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SGA elects nine senators at Sept. 20 meeting

Central Michigan Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMU's Student Government Association organized its Fall 2021 senate during its Sept. 20 meeting. Additionally, SGA members elected a senate leader and a speaker of the house. After SGA Vice President Dylan Baker called the meeting to order, senate candidates gave short speeches describing their credentials, leadership experience and their hopes for the new year.

www.cm-life.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Michigan Life

SGA divides members into committees at Sept. 27 meeting

Members of the Student Government Association divided into committees for the year in its Sept. 27 meeting. SGA split into five committees: Diversity, Sustainability, Government Affairs, Academic Affairs, and Outreach/Special Events. “Each committee has a committee leader. Many of them are in this position again for a second term, so...
EDUCATION
dailyeasternnews.com

Student Senate does not meet quorum, holds unofficial meeting

The Student Senate was unable to conduct an official meeting Wednesday due to only ten senators being present for the meeting. The Senate can have a minimum of 18 senators and a maximum of 30 serving at any given time, according to their bylaws. Currently, 16 students are serving as senators.
COLLEGES
Tufts Daily

TCU Senate elects additional trustee representative

The Tufts Community Union Senate discussed its upcoming retreat and interviewed an additional trustee representative applicant during its meeting on Sunday. After a brief roll call, TCU President Amma Agyei introduced the body’s recently elected trustee representatives, who hold no voting power in the Senate but represent the student body’s interest in trustee meetings.
POLITICS
nwmissourinews.com

Student Senate talks freshmen elections, organization appropriations

Northwest’s 99th Student Senate addressed freshmen elections, organization appropriations and voted in a new junior class representative at its Sept. 21 meeting. Junior Class Representative Sydney Looney said that the results for the 2021 freshman class representative elections will be announced next week. Candidates are campaigning, and seven freshmen are running for four representative positions.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Baker
ubspectrum.com

Meet the SA Senate candidates

UB’s Undergraduate Student Association will hold Senate elections from Sept. 21-23. There are currently four candidates running for 12 positions; this follows lightly-contested races for SA e-board spots last April. The Spectrum has compiled information on the races. Here’s everything to know about the candidates and their platforms:. Who’s running:...
BUFFALO, NY
utah.edu

October 2021 Academic Senate meeting

The next meeting of the Academic Senate is Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 3-5 p.m., on the Zoom meeting platform. The following items will be discussed, among others:. The meeting’s agenda is available here. Senate meetings are public, and the university community and others are welcome to attend the meeting. If you are interested in attending the meeting remotely, please let the Secretary of the Senate Jane Laird (jane.laird@utah.edu) know your interest in attending by Sept. 30; you will then be on the list to receive a registration link.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Collegian

SGA reconvenes for fall semester, introduces cabinet, committee chairs and approves fall 2021 election results

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association resumed their legislative session Wednesday night following the summer recess, appointing senators to committees and voting to approve the election results for the class of 2025. The senate began by approving the fall 2021 election results for the freshman class. The election commissioner,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sga#Senate Leaders#Covid#Re Elected#Cmu#Christian
Yale Daily News

Senators and first-year representatives elected to YCC

After an election fraught with technical issues and campaign guideline violations, the Yale College Council on Saturday announced the winners of the First Year Class Council and Senate races. Elections were held for all FCC representatives, as well as 10 open Senate seats across Davenport, Ezra Stiles, Grace Hopper, Pauli...
NEW HAVEN, CT
syr.edu

Chancellor Syverud Addresses Sept. 22 Meeting of the University Senate

In his remarks to the University Senate today, Chancellor Kent Syverud discussed “Advancing Academic Excellence in a University Welcoming to All.”. Good afternoon. I will be fairly brief and if I have any extra time, I want to give it to Provost Liu, and certainly take questions with him at the end of his remarks.
SYRACUSE, NY
wdac.com

PA Senate Panel Approves Subpoenas For Election Audit

HARRISBURG – A party line vote was held by the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee on the issuance of subpoenas for critical information from the PA Department of State as part of a forensic investigation in the state’s election system. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said the Senate has clear authority to conduct the review and is not about trying to overturn the last election. The subpoenas will include all guidance issued to counties and all communications between the Department of State and county election officials. Subpoenas were also approved for key voter data, including lists of all registered voters, voter activity, the method by which voters cast their ballots, and changes in voter registration. Corman praised Committee Chairman, Jefferson County Sen. Cris Dush for leading the hearing saying he answered all questions posed by Senate Democrats openly and honestly, in stark contrast to the Department of State’s refusal to participate whatsoever in the Senate’s efforts to provide transparency and oversight of our election system. Democrats are vowing to challenge the subpoenas in court.
HARRISBURG, PA
pinalcentral.com

Results of Arizona election 'audit' to be presented Sept. 24

PHOENIX -- Arizonans will finally get to see on Sept. 24 what auditors have concluded about whether there was fraud, misconduct, mistakes or anything else in the conduct of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that denied a Donald Trump victory in the state. Senate President Karen Fann said there...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UC Tangerine

Student Government Association is holding elections Sept. 20: Meet the candidates

Utica College’s Student Government Association (SGA) will hold elections on Monday, Sept. 20 to fill vacant Class Officer and Senator positions. The ballots for this election will be accepted between midnight-11:59 p.m. The Utica College campus will be notified of the results before noon on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Here are...
UTICA, NY
wizmnews.com

Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unveiled a pare- back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. The new compromise legislation, however, is likely doomed to fail in the 50-50 Senate,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy