With League of Legends' Worlds 2021 competition quickly approaching, players have now gotten the patch notes for the final selection of "Worlds-focused champion buffs and nerfs" from Riot Games. As that descriptor suggests, the changes made in this update are geared towards champions that are commonly used in the professional scene. Some of them have been nerfed to keep them from being too dominant in Worlds 2021 while three times as many have been buffed to allow for more options in the competitive scene.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO