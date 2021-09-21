New active COVID cases and vaccination rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 598,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma remains unchanged and stands at 144 since Friday’s numbers were released.

That’s an increase of 484 cases since Monday, Sept. 17.

The state says that number may could be impacted by the fact that the state downloaded this data earlier on Sunday than normal and the 484 case load is expected to return to more ‘typical’ numbers on Wednesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 16,478 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,892 deaths as of Monday. That’s a jump of 144 new deaths since Friday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,327 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 35 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number. The state also released information on unoccupied ICU beds by region . The hospital numbers can often change hourly.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.80 million have completed the series.

