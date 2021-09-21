CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Alicia Silverstone Joined This Dating App

By L.C.
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alicia Silverstone is joining a dating app and opening up about her rules for dating. The actor, who is gearing up for season 2 of her Netflix hit "The Baby-Sitter's Club," has been keeping up with a whole new generation, joining Tik Tok back in June. Silverstone captured the hearts of old fans and new with a nostalgic reenactment of her iconic "as if" scene from her role as Cher in 1995's "Clueless." Now, the actor is shifting over to another new-age app: Bumble.

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

