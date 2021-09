Jordan Brand has delivered several new iterations of the Air Jordan 6 this year and it appears that trend will continue in 2022. Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a first look at the Jordan 6 “UNC,” a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe that’s expected to hit shelves in spring ’22. The pair gets its color scheme and “UNC” name from the University of North Carolina, which is the alma mater of the NBA great. The shoe’s look is executed with a light blue suede as the base of the upper while premium white leather panels appear on the...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO