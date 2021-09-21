How Art Saved Yellowstone #ArtTuesday

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Art Saved Yellowstone

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube channel UntoldEdu shares quick videos full of little known details. Art was integral to bringing the beauty out of Yellowstone and highlighting its importance. The first dedicated National Park anywhere in the world, Yellowstone attracts 318 million visitors every year. It was saved for posterity by the work of two pioneering artists.

teamLab: Continuity #ArtTuesday

Out in the city by the bay, the Asian Art Museum is hosting the Tokyo-based art collective teamLab. They have premiered their immersive piece teamLab: Continuity, delayed since 2020. Here’s more from JUXTAPOZ:. The movement-sensitive space allows viewers to walk through the art, with each visitor having a completely unique...
Cosmic Events Depicted in the Art of Michael Dandley #ArtTuesday

The cosmic is made intimate in the art of Michael Dandley. Here’s more via BOOOOM. A selection of new work by artist Michael Dandley…. Currently studying for his Masters in Fine Arts in Zurich, Switzerland, Dandley’s third solo exhibition at Nahcotta depicts a series of cosmic events that appear simultaneously wondrous and cataclysmic.
Explore the Inside of Paintings

Using 3D mapping techniques, the invasione creativa team have created three-dimensional panoramas from flat paintings, letting the viewer explore the depths and layers of the paintings’ colors. via designboom. what if you could travel inside a painting? and what if the vivid colors and brushstrokes of the greatest artists in...
Siracha or Spaceship? #ArtTuesday

I can distinctly remember when I was young and bored anything could be an action figure or spaceship. The Instagram account @Spacegooose keeps that youthful imagination going with detailed drawings of everyday objects as space worthy vessels!. Head over to Instagram for more awesome drawings. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday...
#Art#Yellowstone National Park#Creative Works#3d Printers#Untoldedu#Leds#Adafruit Blog
Living Sculptures Made of Blood, Heart Muscle, and Silk #ArtTuesday

An incubator in the shape of a big O hangs over your head. At intervals are circular windows. Behind those windows are what amounts to kinetic sculpture made of blood, heart muscle, and silk. That is Bricolage byNathan Thompson and Guy Ben-Ary. Here’s more from Art the Science:. Bricolage was...
Ori Toor’s ‘Gibberish #24’

Illustrator Ori Toor combines color, pop culture, and “gibberish” to make eye-catching art. A freelancer whose clients include Adobe, Apple and Samsung, Ori Toor loves nothing more than to doodle. His pieces in his ‘Gibberish #24’ series can take days, even months to create. “I can sometimes understand what was going through my mind at the time,” he tells Creative Boom. “It’s a bit like analysing your dreams. There’s logic but it’s a very personal one, although I hope it’s relatable somehow on a subconscious level.”
Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
What happens if a solar storm hits Earth?

On August 26, a flare-up erupted from the Sun and set off a “solar tsunami.”. This event sent a giant wave of hot particles flowing through the Solar System at speeds of up to 560 miles per hour, and some of it could reach Earth. The latest wave of solar...
A Forgotten Robin Williams Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

If you were asked to name an animated movie starring Robin Williams, then you’d obviously choose Disney’s Aladdin. After all, it’s widely lauded as one of the Mouse House’s best and most beloved efforts, and the iconic actor’s turn as the Genie is arguably the single greatest voice performance in the history of feature length animation.
Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
Grime-loving bacteria could save priceless art

Bacteria and other tiny organisms have traditionally been viewed as a threat to art. But a small number of researchers in Europe are making microbes work for them. Specialized microbes have been set loose on everything from centuries-old frescoes to oil paintings to massive cathedral walls, all in an effort to clean and restore the original glory of these pieces of cultural heritage.
The products must flow! #ManufacturingMonday

Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
