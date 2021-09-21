CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Fright Nights Return to Opportunity Village

By Melissa Gill
 8 days ago
By Melissa Gill | Las Vegas, NV | Opportunity Village

For a good scare this spooky season, Opportunity Village is hosting Vegas Fright Nights in the evenings starting on October 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and closes at 10 p.m. on Sundays. Fright Nights offer three chilling haunts for guests: Blood Barn, Clown Invasion in 3D and Nightmare Manor. Each creepy attraction tells a scary story.

Blood Barn

New for 2021, The Blood Barn is a cursed barn where the “good ol’ boys” no longer fuss with pitchforks and hatchets. Instead, they reach for buzzing chainsaws, sets of grinding metallic teeth that feed on fear. These maniacs chase anyone who dares to step foot inside their bone-chilling barn. Wear your best pair of running shoes in hopes of escaping these bloody psychopaths.

Clown Invasion in 3D

If you dare, enter a sinister maze disguised as a colorful funhouse. The wicked clowns find delight in luring in naive circus goers, but their shrill giggles are capable of shivering even the bravest soul. While stumbling through this alternate universe, beware of the disturbed ball pits and demented jesters hidden in every dark corner. You may find yourself trembling at moments, but don’t lose your wits along the way.

Nightmare Manor

There is a vacancy at the Victorian home, but only because the demonic spirits living there like to play. The haunted house has waited a long time for new visitors to amuse them and participate in their menacing mind games. Lucky you, you are just the houseguest they hoped to meet. As you walk down the eerie dark halls of this peculiar place, don’t stare at the dusty paintings for too long or you might catch them blink.

Tickets to attend all three houses cost $25 and only valid on the selected date. For Halloween lovers who want to attend both HallOVeen , a family-friendly spooky attraction, and Vegas Fright Nights, tickets cost $37 on the selected date.

Vegas Fright Nights is located at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

Ready for a fright night experience? Purchase tickets on their website .

Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com

