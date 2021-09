Some investors are getting weary of Lemonade's (NYSE:LMND) volatility, and Hurricane Ida threw yet another punch at the company's progress. How bad can we expect the damage to the company to be? On this video recording of "Deep Dive 45: Lemonade, Part 2," Motley Fool contributors Brian Withers, Toby Bordelon, and Jennifer Saibil talk about what the natural disaster might mean for Lemonade in the next quarterly report. This video was recorded on Motley Fool Live on Sept. 13.

