If there is anyone who knows the perils of growing up in the industry, it is Drew Barrymore. She has been a superstar since she was a child and grew up in a family where both her parents and grandparents were uber-famous in their generations. Barrymore has battled substance abuse and was smoking and partying in her early teens, so it was fitting that she sat down with Billie Eilish as they discussed the singer's transition into adulthood while in the spotlight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO