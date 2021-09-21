CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngwood, PA

No injuries after trailer comes loose, crashes into parked car in Youngwood

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hxnno_0c3Mk8NW00

No one was injured when a trailer came loose from the vehicle hauling it and ended up in a Youngwood yard on Tuesday morning.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said emergency crews were called to a home at the intersection of Chestnut and South Seventh streets just after 11:15 a.m., where they found a trailer that broke free from its hauling vehicle, riding up over the curb and damaging a parked truck before coming to rest in the yard.

The truck was damaged along its passenger side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Traffic
City
Youngwood, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Home, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
970
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy