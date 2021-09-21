No injuries after trailer comes loose, crashes into parked car in Youngwood
No one was injured when a trailer came loose from the vehicle hauling it and ended up in a Youngwood yard on Tuesday morning.
A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said emergency crews were called to a home at the intersection of Chestnut and South Seventh streets just after 11:15 a.m., where they found a trailer that broke free from its hauling vehicle, riding up over the curb and damaging a parked truck before coming to rest in the yard.
The truck was damaged along its passenger side.
