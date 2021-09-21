GABBY PETITO TIMELINE: A rundown of the key events in the LI native's disappearance
NEW YORK (WBEN) – New details are emerging each day in the case of Long Island native Gabby Petito, who went missing in August while on a cross-country “van life” road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie. He returned without her and then disappeared himself. A body believed to be Petito's was later discovered near a camp site in Wyoming, but Laundrie was still nowhere to be found as FBI agents searched his parents' Florida home.www.audacy.com
