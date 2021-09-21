CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GABBY PETITO TIMELINE: A rundown of the key events in the LI native's disappearance

By WBEN.com Newsroom, WCBS Newsraido 880
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WBEN) – New details are emerging each day in the case of Long Island native Gabby Petito, who went missing in August while on a cross-country “van life” road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie. He returned without her and then disappeared himself. A body believed to be Petito's was later discovered near a camp site in Wyoming, but Laundrie was still nowhere to be found as FBI agents searched his parents' Florida home.

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
DENVER, CO
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
eparisextra.com

Police believe they have found Gabby Petito || Timeline of events leading to her disappearance, death

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes in. Nearly 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. each year, a number that is far greater than one would think based on the number of cases we hear about in the news. Of that 600,000, most of them are classified as runaways according to the National Crime Information Center. In fact, less than one percent are actually classified as abducted by a non-custodial parent, and even fewer are classified as stranger abductions. In the case of Gabby Petito, police are looking at her fiance, Brian Laundrie, as a person of interest and are actively searching for him as he has not come forward, despite their pleas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches National Park#Canyonlands National Park#Fbi#Wben#Blue Point#Grand Teton National Park#Ford#Laundries
San Diego Channel

Timeline of Gabby Petito's travels through Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Utah and Florida are continuing their search for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing in Utah as she traveled cross-country with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. KSTU pieced together a timeline of Petito and Laundrie's trip through Utah, mostly based on their Instagram posts.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
weareiowa.com

TIMELINE | The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito: What we know

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI announced Sunday, Sept. 19, that a body had been found matching the description of Gabby Petito. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the coroner's office confirmed the body was hers and ruled the death a homicide. This summer, 22-year-old Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie...
NORTH PORT, FL
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
audacy.com

LIVESTREAM: Gabby Petito's public memorial at LI funeral home

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Gabby Petito’s family, friends and supporters will celebrate her life Sunday during a public memorial at a Long Island funeral home. The service will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home and a live stream is available here on WCBS880.com.
OBITUARIES

