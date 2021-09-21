GABBY PETITO TIMELINE: A rundown of the key events in the LI native's disappearance

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes in. Nearly 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. each year, a number that is far greater than one would think based on the number of cases we hear about in the news. Of that 600,000, most of them are classified as runaways according to the National Crime Information Center. In fact, less than one percent are actually classified as abducted by a non-custodial parent, and even fewer are classified as stranger abductions. In the case of Gabby Petito, police are looking at her fiance, Brian Laundrie, as a person of interest and are actively searching for him as he has not come forward, despite their pleas.

