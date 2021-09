A five-year survey conducted by UK regulatory body Ofcom has concluded that the Brit industry is facing a talent drain and is failing to retain diverse employees. Female employees were more likely to leave the TV and radio industries than join them across the studied period, it concluded. It added that, while minority representation did improve across the timeframe, it remains poor at senior levels. The report also projected that the proportion of TV employees who are disabled will fall over the next five years. In TV, 16% of staff are from minority-ethnic backgrounds, up from 13% five years ago. Disabled representation...

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO