PHOTOS: Disney World is Creating a Whole New Shopping Experience for the 50th Anniversary!
Disney World’s 50th anniversary may not be here just yet, but many things for the celebration are!. We’ve already seen character statues go up, Cinderella Castle get a makeover, and a stage be built in the middle of Magic Kingdom. Another thing available now is 50th anniversary merchandise! Several collections were announced for the anniversary, and 2 of them have already made their debut in Disney World. And, we just found out exciting new details about the next merchandise collection coming to Disney World for the 50th anniversary!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0