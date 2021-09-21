US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 27 has a new No. 1 and No. 2 after new releases from the weekend. Melissa McCarthy's comedy-drama The Starling flies all the way to the top spot, followed by My Little Pony: A New Generation, which I hope is popular because kids are watching it. Grown Ups, Intrusion, and Safe House round out the top five.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO