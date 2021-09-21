CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox manager Tony La Russa 'concerned' after Carlos Rodon exits loss with soreness

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon exited Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers with soreness, and manager Tony La Russa expressed concern over the left-hander's short outing.

"He lost command," La Russa said after the 4-3 loss, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "He was struggling. Actually fortunate to only give up three runs. He came back in and said he wasn't right."

Rodon threw 69 pitches over three innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out six. After the game, he described his issue as "normal soreness" and "nothing crazy," per ESPN.

The 28-year-old spent time on the injured list last month and has been given extra rest to prepare for the playoffs.

Rodon has been one of Chicago's best pitchers this season, going 12-5 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.971 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 127.2 innings across 23 starts.

Even if Rodon misses time, the White Sox have a solid rotation, including Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn and Reynaldo Lopez.

Chicago is first in the AL Central with an 85-65 record, 11.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Indians. With the club well on its way to clinching the division, it might be best to give Rodon some extra rest before the postseason begins next month.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

